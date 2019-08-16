Today is Friday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2019. There are 137 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., at age 42.
Also on this date:
In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Indian forces in the War of 1812.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.
In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.
Fun fact
According to the Pentagon, 71 percent of Americans between the ages of 17 and 24 are ineligible to join the military. They are too overweight, too poorly educated or have a criminal record.
Fitness factoids
1. Lack of sleep may lead to a host of health problems including obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
2. Water is needed to carry out bodilyy functions, remove waste and carry nutrients and oxygen around the body.
3. Experts suggest a person eat 5 to 9 servings of fruits and vegetables per day.
— livehealthyoc.me
Trending words
“Smite:” verb. Definition: To strike sharply or heavily, especially with the hand or an implement held in the hand, to attack or afflict suddenly and injuriously, or to captivate: take.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Ann Blyth is 91. Actor Gary Clarke is 86. Actress Julie Newmar is 86. Actress-singer Ketty Lester is 85. Actor John Standing is 85. College Football Hall of Famer and NFL player Bill Glass is 84. Actress Anita Gillette is 83. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 74. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 74. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 73. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 71. Actor Marshall Manesh is 69. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 67. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 66. Movie director James Cameron is 65. Actor Jeff Perry is 64. Actress Laura Innes is 62. Singer Madonna is 61. Actress Angela Bassett is 61. Actor Timothy Hutton is 59. Actor Steve Carell is 57. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 52. Actor Andy Milder is 51. Actor Seth Peterson is 49. Country singer Emily Robison (The Dixie Chicks) is 47. Actor George Stults is 44. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 39. Actor Cam Gigandet is 37. Actress Agnes Bruckner is 34. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 33. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 32. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 32. NHL goalie Carey Price is 32. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 31. Actress Rumer Willis is 31. Actor Parker Young is 31. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 26. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.