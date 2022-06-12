Today is Sunday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2022. There are 202 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Fla., leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded; Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a three-hour standoff before being killed in a shootout with police.
Also on this date:
In 1776, Virginia’s colonial legislature adopted a Declaration of Rights.
In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Miss. (In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of murdering Evers and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.)
In 1964, South African Black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).
Fun fact
Pine cones open their scales when it’s dry and close their scales when it’s wet.
Just for laughs
Why did the cellphone get glasses?
Because she lost all her contacts.
Trending words
“Vocation:” noun; (voh-KAY-shun). Definition: An occupation, or it can refer to a strong desire to pursue a particular kind of work or course of action.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 94. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 81. Singer Roy Harper is 81. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 73. Actor Sonia Manzano is 72. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 71. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 70. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 69. Actor Timothy Busfield is 65. Singer Meredith Brooks is 64. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 64. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 63. Actor John Enos is 60. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 60. Actor Paul Schulze is 60. Actor Eamonn Walker is 60. Actor Paula Marshall is 58. Actor Frances O’Connor is 55. Actor Rick Hoffman is 52. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 50. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 49. Actor Jason Mewes is 48. Actor Michael Muhney is 47. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 45. Actor Timothy Simons is 44. Actor Wil Horneff is 43. Singer Robyn is 43. Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor Dave Franco is 37. Country singer Chris Young is 37. Actor Luke Youngblood is 36. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “Don’t shift because fashion has shifted. Don’t move from the original ethic you had, the original reasons. They’re part and parcel of you.” — Singer Roy Harper (1941-)