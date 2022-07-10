Today is Sunday, July 10, the 191st day of 2022. There are 174 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)
Also on this date:
In 1509, theologian John Calvin, a key figure of the Protestant Reformation, was born in Noyon, Picardy, France.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1929, American paper currency was reduced in size as the government began issuing bills that were approximately 25 percent smaller.
In 1951, armistice talks aimed at ending the Korean War began at Kaesong.
In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed.
In 2015, to the cheers of thousands, South Carolina pulled the Confederate flag from its place of honor at the Statehouse after more than 50 years.
Fun fact
A lyrebird can mimic the sound of just about anything.
Just for laughs
Why did the teddy bear say no to dessert?
Because she was stuffed.
Trending words
“Recidivism:” noun; (rih-SID-uh-viz-um). Definition: A relapse into criminal behavior, or a tendency to relapse into a previous condition or mode of behavior.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor William Smithers is 95. Actor Lawrence Pressman is 83. Singer Mavis Staples is 83. Actor Mills Watson is 82. Actor Robert Pine is 81. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 79. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 77. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 75. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 73. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 71. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 68. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 64. Actor Fiona Shaw is 64. Bluegrass singer-musician Tim Surrett (Balsam Range) is 59. Actor Alec Mapa is 57. Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 57. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 57. Actor Gale Harold is 53. Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 52. Actor Aaron D. Spears is 51. Actor Sofia Vergara is 50. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 48. Actor Adrian Grenier is 46. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 45. Actor Gwendoline Yeo is 45. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 42. Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 42. Actor Heather Hemmens is 38. Actor Emily Skeggs (“When We Rise”) is 32. Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 31. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Thought: “It’s only when it comes to crunch time that people’s true character comes out.” — International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade (1945-)