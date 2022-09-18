Today is Sunday, Sept. 18, the 261st day of 2022. There are 104 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died at her home in Washington at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer; her death set off a battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate a successor, or the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of the election six weeks away. (Trump would nominate Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Republican-led Senate days before the election.)
Also on this date:
In A.D. 14, the Roman Senate officially confirmed Tiberius as the second emperor of the Roman Empire, succeeding the late Augustus.
In 1851, the first edition of The New York Times was published.
In 1961, United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold was killed in a plane crash in northern Rhodesia.
In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.
Fun fact
In Taiwan, garbage trucks play music to remind people to bring out their trash, kind of like an ice cream truck.
Just for laughs
Can anyone tell me what oblivious means? I have no idea.
Trending words
“Rancid:” adjective; (RAN-sid). Definition: Having an unpleasant smell or taste; something that is offensive or distasteful.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Blake is 89. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 84. Singer Frankie Avalon is 82. Actor Beth Grant is 73. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 73. Actor Anna Deavere Smith is 72. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 70. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is 68. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 67. Movie director Mark Romanek is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 63. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 61. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 60. Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 58. R&B singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 55. Actor Aisha Tyler is 52. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 51. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 51. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 51. Actor James Marsden is 49. Actor Emily Rutherfurd is 48. Actor Travis Schuldt is 48. Rapper Xzibit is 48. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 47. Actor Sophina Brown is 46. Actor Barrett Foa is 45. Talk show host Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke”) is 45. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 44. Actor Alison Lohman is 43. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 38. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 38. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 29. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 29. Country singer Tae Kerr (Maddie and Tae) is 27. Actor C.J. Sanders is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Thought: “Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade.” — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020)
