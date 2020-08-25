Today is Tuesday, Aug. 25, the 238th day of 2020. There are 128 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.
Also on this date:
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act establishing the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.
In 1967, George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, was shot to death in the parking lot of a shopping center in Arlington, Va.; former party member John Patler was later convicted of the killing.
In 1980, the Broadway musical “42nd Street” opened. (Producer David Merrick stunned the cast and audience during the curtain call by announcing that the show’s director, Gower Champion, had died earlier that day.)
In 1981, the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 2 came within 63,000 miles of Saturn’s cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.
Fun fact
Pokémon, despite being relatively new, is the highest grossing media franchise of all time with an estimated $95 billion in revenue.
Riddle me this
What kind of fruit can you never cheer up?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Dulcet:” adjective; (DUL-sut). Definition: Sweet to the taste, pleasing to the ear, or generally pleasing or agreeable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sean Connery is 90. Actor Tom Skerritt is 87. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 87. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 84. Author Frederick Forsyth is 82. Movie director John Badham is 81. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 77. Actor Anthony Heald is 76. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 71. Actor John Savage is 71. Author Martin Amis is 71. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 71. Rock singer Rob Halford is 69. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 66. Movie director Tim Burton is 62. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 62. Actor Ashley Crow is 60. Actor Ally Walker is 59. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 59. Actor Joanne Whalley is 59. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 58. Actor Blair Underwood is 56. Actor Robert Maschio is 54. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 54. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 53. Actor David Alan Basche is 52. Television chef Rachael Ray is 52. Actor Cameron Mathison is 51. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 50. Model Claudia Schiffer is 50. Country singer Brice Long is 49. Actor Eric Millegan is 46. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 44. Actor Kel Mitchell is 42. Actor Rachel Bilson is 39.
Riddle answer: A blueberry.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtrbiune.com.