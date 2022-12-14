Today is Wednesday, Dec. 14, the 348th day of 2022. There are 17 days left in the year.
Today in history
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 1:10 am
On Dec. 14, 2020, the Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in a state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost; electors gave Biden 306 votes to Trump’s 232. Speaking from Delaware, Biden accused Trump of threatening core principles of democracy, but told Americans that their form of self-government had “prevailed.”
Also on this date:
In 1819, Alabama joined the Union as the 22nd state.
In 1861, Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, died at Windsor Castle at 42.
In 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen and his team became the first men to reach the South Pole, beating out a British expedition led by Robert F. Scott.
In 1961, a school bus was hit by a passenger train at a crossing near Greeley, Colo., killing 20 students.
In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States, ruled that Congress was within its authority to enforce the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against racial discrimination by private businesses (in this case, a motel that refused to cater to Blacks).
In 1981, Israel annexed the Golan Heights, which it had seized from Syria in 1967.
In 1985, former New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris, who’d hit 61 home runs during the 1961 season, died in Houston at 51.
Fun fact
NFL referees who work the Superbowl also get Superbowl rings.
That’s punny
What did one blade of grass say to another about the lack of rain?
“I guess we’ll just have to make dew.”
Trending words
“Imbue:” verb; (im-BYOO). Definition: Endow; to permeate or influence.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 91. Actor Hal Williams is 88. Actor-singer Jane Birkin is 76. Pop singer Joyce Vincent Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 76. Entertainment executive Michael Ovitz is 76. Actor Dee Wallace is 74. R&B singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 73. Rock musician Cliff Williams is 73. Actor-comedian T.K. Carter is 66. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 64. Singer-musician Peter “Spider” Stacy (The Pogues) is 64. Actor Cynthia Gibb is 59. Actor Nancy Valen is 57. Actor Archie Kao is 53. Actor Natascha McElhone is 53. Actor-comedian Michaela Watkins is 51. Actor-comedian Miranda Hart is 50. R&B singer Brian Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 47. Actor KaDee Strickland is 47. Actor Tammy Blanchard is 46. Actor Sophie Monk is 43. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 38. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 34. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
