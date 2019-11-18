Today is Monday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2019. There are 43 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 18, 1987, the congressional Iran-Contra committees issued their final report, saying President Ronald Reagan bore “ultimate responsibility” for wrongdoing by his aides.
Also on this date:
In 1865, Mark Twain’s first literary success, the original version of his short story “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County,” was first published in the New York Saturday Press under the title “Jim Smiley and His Jumping Frog.”
In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.
In 1916, the World War I Battle of the Somme pitting British and French forces against German troops ended inconclusively after 4 1/2 months of bloodshed.
In 1976, Spain’s parliament approved a bill to establish a democracy after 37 years of dictatorship.
Fun fact
A porcupine can have 30,000 quills.
These three tweets
1. Me: “I just don’t think this relationship is healthy for either of us.”
Bucket of fried chicken:
@Glennot73
2. According to this tray of lasagna, I’m a family of four.
@McClaneJohn2
3. My daughter is able to take one chocolate cookie and then go about her day not caring that there’s more. I’m pretty sure she’s a witch.
@AngryRaccoon2
Trending words
“Bribe:” noun; (braib).Definition: Money or favor given or promised in order to influence the judgment or conduct of a person in a position of trust, something that serves to induce or influence.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Brenda Vaccaro is 80. Author-poet Margaret Atwood is 80. Actress Linda Evans is 77. Country singer Jacky Ward is 73. Actor Jameson Parker is 72. Rock musician Herman Rarebell is 70. Actor Delroy Lindo is 67. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 66. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 63. Actor Oscar Nunez is 61. . Actor Tim Guinee is 57. Rock musician Kirk Hammett (Metallica) is 57. Actor Romany Malco is 51. Actor Owen Wilson is 51. Actor Mike Epps is 49. Actress Peta Wilson is 49. Actress Chloe Sevigny is 45. Country singer Jessi Alexander is 43. Actor Steven Pasquale is 43. Actress Mekia Cox is 38. Actress-comedian Nasim Pedrad is 38. Actress Allison Tolman is 38. Actor Damon Wayans Jr. is 37. Fashion designer Christian Siriano is 34. Actor Nathan Kress is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.