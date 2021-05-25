Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021. There are 220 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd is killed by a police officer, igniting historic protests.
Also on this date:
In 1787, four years after the United States won its independence from England, 55 state delegates, including George Washington, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin, convene in Philadelphia to compose a new U.S. constitution.
In 1935, at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., Babe Ruth hit his 714th home run, a record for career home runs that would stand for almost 40 years. This was one of Ruth’s last games, and the last home run of his career.
In 1935, legendary American athlete Jesse Owens equaled or broke four world records in 45 minutes at a Big Ten meet at Ferry Field in Ann Arbor, Mich.; remembered as “the greatest 45 minutes ever in sport.”
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced to Congress his goal of sending an American to the moon by the end of the decade and asks for financial support of an accelerated space program.
In 1966, Ricardo Castillo, Guatemalan composer, died at 71.
In 1975, grizzly bear is classified as a “threatened” species.
In 1977, Memorial Day weekend opened with an intergalactic bang as the first of George Lucas’ blockbuster Star Wars movies hit American theaters.
Fun fact
Ostriches swim but they can’t fly.
Riddle me this
When will water stop running downhill?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Gadfly:” noun; (GAD-flye). Definition: Any of various flies (such as a horsefly, botfly or warble fly) that bite or annoy livestock; a person who stimulates or annoys other people especially by persistent criticism.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ian McKellen is 82. Puppeteer Frank Oz is 77. Actor Anne Heche is 52. Actor Octavia Spence is 49. Rapper Rasheeda is 45. Actor Killian Murphy is 45. Professional wrestler Alberto del Rio is 44. Rock singer Adam Gontier is 43. Rapper JT Money is 42. Guitarist Joe King is 41. Reality star Terra Jole is 41. Actor Esme Bianco is 39. Professional wrestler Roman Reigns is 36. Professional dancer Mark Ballas is 36. Rapper G-Eazy is 33. Professional wrestler Bo Dallas is 31. Actor Elle Graham is 12.
Riddle answer: When it reaches the bottom.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.