Today is Saturday, July 17, the 198th day of 2021. There are 167 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 17, 1975, an Apollo spaceship docked with a Soyuz spacecraft in orbit in the first superpower link-up of its kind.
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, Congress approved the Second Confiscation Act, which declared that all slaves taking refuge behind Union lines were to be set free.
In 1918, Russia’s Czar Nicholas II and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks.
In 1944, during World War II, 320 men, two-thirds of them African-Americans, were killed when a pair of ammunition ships exploded at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in California.
In 1945, following Nazi Germany’s surrender, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill began meeting at Potsdam in the final Allied summit of World War II.
In 1962, the United States conducted its last atmospheric nuclear test to date, detonating a 20-kiloton device, codenamed Little Feller I, at the Nevada Test Site.
In 1967, after seven dates, Jimi Hendrix quit as the opening act for the Monkees following a concert at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. (Although greatly admired by the Monkees, Hendrix had received a less than enthusiastic reception from their fans.)
In 1981, 114 people were killed when a pair of suspended walkways above the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed during a tea dance.
Fun fact
The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland.
They eat what?!
The “Smoker’s Cough” is a shot of Jagermeister in a glass with a spoonful of mayonnaise.
Trending words
“Omniscient:” adjective; (ahm-NISH-unt). Definition: Having infinite awareness, understanding and insight; possessed of universal or complete knowledge.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Donald Sutherland is 86. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 81. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 74. Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 72. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 70. Actor David Hasselhoff is 69. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 69. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 67. Television producer Mark Burnett is 61. Actor Nancy Giles is 61. Singer Regina Belle is 58. Country singer Craig Morgan is 57. Rock musician Lou Barlow is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 54. Actor Andre Royo is 53. Actor Bitty Schram is 53. Actor Jason Clarke is 52. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 52. Rapper Sole’ is 48. Country singer Luke Bryan is 45. Actor Eric Winter is 45. Actor Mike Vogel is 42. Actor Tom Cullen is 36. Actor Brando Eaton is 35. Actor Summer Bishil is 33. Actor Billie Lourd is 29. Actor Leo Howard is 24.
