Today is Sunday, July 25, the 206th day of 2021. There are 159 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 25, 2000, a New York-bound Air France Concorde crashed outside Paris shortly after takeoff, killing all 109 people on board and four people on the ground; it was the first-ever crash of the supersonic jet.
Also on this date:
In 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
In 1898, the United States invaded Puerto Rico during the Spanish-American War.
In 1943, Benito Mussolini was dismissed as premier of Italy by King Victor Emmanuel III, and placed under arrest. (However, Mussolini was later rescued by the Nazis, and re-asserted his authority.)
In 1946, the United States detonated an atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific in the first underwater test of the device.
In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)
Fun fact
The U.S. gets more than 1,200 tornadoes a year.
Just for laughs
I had a fun childhood. My dad used to push me down the hill in old tires.
They were Goodyears.
Trending words
“Attenuate:” verb. Definition: To lessen the amount, force, magnitude, or value of: weaken, or to reduce the severity, virulence or vitality of; to make thin or slender.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 79. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 78. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 70. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 66. Model-actor Iman is 66. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 64. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 63. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 62. Actor-singer Bobbie Eakes is 60. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang is 60. Actor Illeana Douglas is 56. Country singer Marty Brown is 56. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 54. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson is 54. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 53. Actor D.B. Woodside is 52. Actor Miriam Shor is 50. Actor David Denman is 48. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 47. Actor James Lafferty is 36. Actor Shantel VanSanten is 36. Actor Michael Welch is 34. Actor Linsey Godfrey is 33. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 26. Actor Mason Cook is 21. Actor Meg Donnelly (“American Housewife”) is 20. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 16.
