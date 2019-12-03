Today is Tuesday, Dec. 3, the 337th day of 2019. There are 28 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 3, 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.
Also on this date:
- In 1818, Illinois was admitted as the 21st state.
- In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.
- In 1960, the Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot,” starring Julie Andrews as Guenevere, Richard Burton as King Arthur and Robert Goulet as Lancelot, opened on Broadway.
- In 1964, police arrested 800 students at the University of California, Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.
- In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.
Fun fact
People with very sensitive noses are capable of smelling when it’s about to rain because of atmospheric chemicals reacting and creating ozone, which has a pungent, sweet smell. The thunderstorm’s downdrafts carry it from higher altitudes to nose level.
Riddle me this
I can be cracked, made, told, and played. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Comestible:” adjective; (kuh-MESS-tuh-bul). Definition: Edible.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Jean-Luc Godard is 89. Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 88. Actor Nicolas Coster is 86. Actress Mary Alice is 78. Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 71. Rock singer Mickey Thomas is 70. Country musician Paul Gregg (Restless Heart) is 65. Actor Steven Culp is 64. Actress Daryl Hannah is 59. Actress Julianne Moore is 59. Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 54. Actor Brendan Fraser is 51. Singer Montell Jordan is 51. Actor Royale Watkins is 50. Actor Bruno Campos is 46. Actress Holly Marie Combs is 46. Actress Liza Lapira is 44. Actress Lauren Roman is 44. Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 40. Actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish is 40. Actress Anna Chlumsky is 39. Actress Jenna Dewan is 39. Actor Brian Bonsall is 38. Actress Dascha Polanco is 37. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 36. Americana musician Michael Calabrese (Lake Street Dive) is 35. Actress Amanda Seyfried is 34. Actor Michael Angarano is 32. Actor Jake T. Austin is 25.
Riddle answer: A joke.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.