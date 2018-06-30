Today is Saturday, June 30, the 181st day of 2018. There are 184 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 30, 1953, the first Chevrolet Corvette, with its innovative fiberglass body, was built at a General Motors assembly facility in Flint, Mich.
Also on this date:
In 1859, French acrobat Charles Blondin walked back and forth on a tightrope above the gorge of Niagara Falls as thousands of spectators watched.
In 1865, eight people, including Mary Surratt and Dr. Samuel Mudd, were convicted by a military commission of conspiring with John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln. (Four defendants, including Surratt, were executed; Mudd was sentenced to life in prison, but was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson in 1869.)
In 1908, the Tunguska Event took place in Russia as an asteroid exploded above Siberia, leaving 800 square miles of scorched or blown-down trees.
In 1936, the Civil War novel "Gone with the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell was first published by The Macmillan Co. in New York.
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter announced he had decided against production of the Rockwell B-1 bomber, saying it was too costly. (However, the B-1 was later revived by President Ronald Reagan.)
In 1985, 39 American hostages from a hijacked TWA jetliner were freed in Beirut after being held 17 days.
Fun fact
An octopus will lay 56,000 eggs at a time.
They eat what?!
Jellied moose nose is eaten in Canada. They boil them up with onions and spices, remove the hair, boil again, then it's sliced and covered with a broth that sets into a jelly.
Trending words
"Ostensible:" adjective; (os·ten·si·ble). Definition: Intended for display, open to view or being such in appearance; plausible rather than demonstrably true or real.
Today's birthdays
Actress Lea Massari is 85. Actress Nancy Dussault is 82. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 79. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 74. Actor Leonard Whiting is 68. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 67. Actor David Garrison is 66. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 65. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 62. Actor Vincent D'Onofrio is 59. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy is 56. Boxer Mike Tyson is 52. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 52. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 49. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: "Living Biblically") is 49. Actor Brian Vincent is 48. Actress Monica Potter is 47. Actress Molly Parker is 46. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 39. Actor Tom Burke is 37. Actress Lizzy Caplan is 36. Country singer Cole Swindell is 35. Rhythm and blues singer Fantasia is 34. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 33. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: "The Goldbergs") is 30.
