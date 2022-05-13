Today is Friday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2022. There are 232 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
Also on this date:
In 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).
In 1914, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Ala.
In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.
In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
In 1972, 118 people died after fire broke out at the Sennichi Department Store in Osaka, Japan.
In 1973, in tennis’ first so-called “Battle of the Sexes,” Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, Calif. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome in September.)
Fun fact
Cygnus X-1 was the first black hole discovered in the 1960’s, and it’s 10 times more massive than the sun.
Fitness factoids
1. Eggs contain amino acids called tyrosine which gets converted into norepinephrine and dopamine — a compound responsible for alertness and mood-lifting.
2. Cleanliness tests revealed that the ATM machine has the same germs as public toilets
3. Research shows that seeing the bright side of life keeps you away from many life-threatening diseases and helps you to live a longer, healthier life.
Trending words
“Conclave:” noun; (KAHN-klayv). Definition: Private meeting, a secret assembly or a general gathering.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Buck Taylor is 84. Actor Harvey Keitel is 83. Author Charles Baxter is 75. Actor Zoe Wanamaker is 74. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 73. Singer Stevie Wonder is 72. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is 70. Actor Leslie Winston is 66. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 61. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 58. Rock musician John Richardson is 58. Actor Tom Verica is 58. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56. Actor Susan Floyd is 54. Actor Brian Geraghty is 47. Actor Samantha Morton is 45. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 44. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 43. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 36. Actor Robert Pattinson is 36. Actor Candice Accola King is 35. Actor Hunter Parrish is 35. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 34. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 34. Actor Debby Ryan is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.