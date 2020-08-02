Today is Sunday, Aug. 2, the 215th day of 2020. There are 151 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 2, 1776, members of the Second Continental Congress began attaching their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the Ambulance Corps for the Army of the Potomac was created at the order of Maj. Gen. George McClellan during the Civil War.
In 1922, Alexander Graham Bell, generally regarded as the inventor of the telephone, died in Nova Scotia, Canada, at age 75.
In 1923, the 29th president of the United States, Warren G. Harding, died in San Francisco; Vice President Calvin Coolidge became president.
In 1934, German President Paul von Hindenburg died, paving the way for Adolf Hitler’s complete takeover.
In 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program. ... President Roosevelt signed the Hatch Act, which prohibited civil service employees from taking an active part in political campaigns.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and Britain’s new prime minister, Clement Attlee, concluded the Potsdam conference.
In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate. (The Iraqis were later driven out in Operation Desert Storm.)
Fun fact
A 55-year-old British woman bought a ring from a flea market 33 years ago thinking it was an artificial stone, but she recently discovered it’s a genuine 26-carat diamond ring worth $960,000.
Just for laughs
I had a crazy dream that I weighed less than a thousandth of a gram.
I was like 0mg.
Trending words
“Anomaly:” noun; (uh-NAH-muh-lee). Definition 1: Something different, abnormal, peculiar, or not easily classified; a deviation from the common rule, or irregularity. Definition 2: The angular distance of a planet from its perihelion as seen from the sun.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 101. Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 83. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 77. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 75. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 70. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 67. Singer Mojo Nixon is 63. Actor Victoria Jackson is 61. Actor Apollonia is 61. Actor Cynthia Stevenson is 58. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 56. Rock musician John Stanier is 52. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 50. Actor Jacinda Barrett is 48. Actor Sam Worthington is 44. Figure skater Michael Weiss is 44. Actor Edward Furlong is 43. Actor Marci Miller is 35. Singer Charli XCX is 28. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.