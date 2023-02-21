Today is Tuesday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2023. There are 313 days left in the year.
Today in history
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 3:01 am
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2023. There are 313 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 21, 1975, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to 2 1/2 to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each ended up serving 1 1/2 years).
Also on this date:
In 1437, James I, King of Scots, was assassinated; his 6-year-old son succeeded him as James II.
In 1885, the Washington Monument was dedicated.
In 1911, composer Gustav Mahler, despite a fever, conducted the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall in what turned out to be his final concert (he died the following May).
In 1964, the first shipment of U.S. wheat purchased by the Soviet Union arrived in the port of Odessa.
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon began his historic visit to China as he and his wife, Pat, arrived in Beijing.
Fun fact
Abraham Lincoln was the tallest of the U.S. presidents, measuring 6 feet, 4 inches tall.
Riddle me this
Who wears their shoes to bed?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Cleave:” verb; (KLEEV). Definition: To divide by or as if by a cutting blow; to separate into distinct parts and especially into groups having divergent views.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Film/music company executive David Geffen is 80. Former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe, R-Maine, is 76. Rock musician Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 74. Actor Christine Ebersole is 70. Singer/guitarist Larry Campbell is 68. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 65. Actor Kim Coates is 65. Actor Jack Coleman is 65. Actor Christopher Atkins is 62. Actor William Baldwin is 60. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is 59. Rock musician Michael Ward is 56. Actor Aunjanue Ellis is 54. Blues musician Corey Harris is 54. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 53. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 53. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 50. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 46. Actor Tituss Burgess is 44. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 44. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 44. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 43. Singer Charlotte Church is 37. Actor Ashley Greene is 36. Actor Elliot Page is 36. Actor Corbin Bleu is 34. Actor Hayley Orrantia is 29. Actor Sophie Turner is 27.
Riddle answer: Horses.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.