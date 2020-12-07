Today is Monday, Dec. 7, the 342nd day of 2020. There are 24 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.
Also on this date:
In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1917, during World War I, the United States declared war on Austria-Hungary.
In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral. ... Imelda Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos, was stabbed and seriously wounded by an assailant who was shot dead by her bodyguards.
Fun fact
The average consumer typically uses a single use plastic bag for twelve minutes. After those twelve minutes, it can take as many as 1,000 years for a plastic bag to decompose.
These three tweets
1. 7-year-old: “Mom, can I take tap dancing lessons?”
Me, panicking: “Oh sorry Honey, they stopped making tap.”
@ThisOneSayz
2. DIET UPDATE: I’ve had to replace the refrigerator light bulb twice since quarantine started.
@HenpeckedHal
3. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, desserts are the second most important.
@RunOldMan
Trending words
“Schadenfreude:” noun, often capitalized; (shaa·duhn·froy·duh). Definition: Enjoyment obtained from the troubles of others.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 92. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 89. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 88. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 73. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 73. Country singer Gary Morris is 72. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 71. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is 68. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 64. Actor Priscilla Barnes is 63. Former “Tonight Show” announcer Edd Hall is 62. Rock musician Tim Butler (The Psychedelic Furs) is 62. Actor Patrick Fabian is 56. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 55. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 54. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 48. Producer-director Jason Winer is 48. Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 47. Rapper-producer Kon Artis is 46. Pop singer Nicole Appleton (All Saints) is 45. Latin singer Frankie J is 44. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 44. Actor Chris Chalk is 43. Actor Shiri Appleby is 42. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles is 41. Actor Jennifer Carpenter is 41. Actor Jack Huston is 38. Singer Aaron Carter is 33.
