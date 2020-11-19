Today is Thursday, Nov. 19, the 324th day of 2020. There are 42 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
Also on this date:
In 1600, King Charles I of England was born in Dunferm-line, Fife, Scotland.
In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.
In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.
In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
Fun fact
Farm-raised salmon are naturally grey, while wild salmon are naturally pink because of their diet, which includes astaxanthin, a compound found in krill and shrimp. Salmon farmers have to add astaxanthin to their feed to give them the pink color.
Record setters
The most juice extracted from grapes by an individual treading in two minutes is 4.47 gallons and was acheived by Martina Servaty, of Germany, on the set of Guinness World Records – Die Grössten Weltrekorde in Cologne, Germany, on Sept. 13, 2008.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Fulvous:” adjective; (FULL-vus). Definition: Of a dull brownish yellow: tawny.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Talk show host Larry King is 87. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 84. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 82. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 81. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 79. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 78. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 71. Actor Robert Beltran is 67. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 66. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 65. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 64. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 64. Actor Allison Janney is 61. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 60. Actor Meg Ryan is 59. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 58. Actor Terry Farrell is 57. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 54. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 54. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 54. Actor Erika Alexander is 51. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 51. Singer Tony Rich is 49. Actor Sandrine Holt is 48. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lil’ Mo is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 43. Actor Reid Scott is 43. Movie director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 41. Actor Katherine Kelly is 41. Actor Adam Driver is 37. Actor Samantha Futerman is 33. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 32. Rapper Tyga is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.