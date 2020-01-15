Today is Wednesday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2020. There are 351 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.
Also on this date:
In 1559, England’s Queen Elizabeth I was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1865, as the Civil War neared its end, Union forces captured Fort Fisher near Wilmington, N.C., depriving the Confederates of their last major seaport.
In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Mass., where the game originated.
In 1919, in Boston, a tank containing an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst, sending the dark syrup coursing through the city’s North End, killing 21 people.
In 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta.
In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).
In 1967, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeated the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as Super Bowl I.
In 1973, President Richard M. Nixon announced the suspension of all U.S. offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.
Fun fact
There are more stars in the universe than there are grains of sand on all the beaches on Earth.
That’s punny
When everything is coming your way, you’re in the wrong lane.
Trending words
“Surfeit:” noun; (SER-fut). Definition: An overabundant supply: excess, an intemperate or immoderate indulgence in something (such as food or drink) or a disgust caused by excess.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Margaret O’Brien is 82. Actress Andrea Martin is 73. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 67. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 63. Rock musician Adam Jones (Tool) is 55. Actor James Nesbitt is 55. Actor Chad Lowe is 52. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 50. Actress Regina King is 49. Actor Eddie Cahill is 42. NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 41. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 39. Actor Victor Rasuk is 35. Actress Jessy Schram is 34. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 32. Actress/singer Dove Cameron is 24. Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (“America’s Got Talent”) is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.