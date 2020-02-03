Today is Monday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2020. There are 332 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 3, 1943, during World War II, the U.S. transport ship SS Dorchester, which was carrying troops to Greenland, sank after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; of the more than 900 men aboard, only about 230 survived. (Four Army chaplains on board gave away their life jackets to save others and went down with the ship.)
Also on this date:
In 1690, the first paper money in America was issued by the Massachusetts Bay Colony to finance a military expedition to Canada.
In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.
In 1917, the United States broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, the same day an American cargo ship, the SS Housatonic, was sunk by a U-boat off Britain after the crew was allowed to board lifeboats.
In 1930, the chief justice of the United States, William Howard Taft, resigned for health reasons. (He died just over a month later.)
In 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 became the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.
Fun fact
Agriculture is a major user of ground and surface water in the United States, accounting for approximately 80 percent of the nation’s consumptive water use, and more than 90 percent in many western states.
These three tweets
1. Whoever came up with the idea of pills for cats never met a cat.
@satancstarfish
2. I was going to buy a phone charger at the airport, but I didn’t have $7,000.
@squirrel74wkgn
3. My doctor said I need to lose weight, so I have to cut carbs. Or get a new doctor. Whatever is easiest.
@LostFelicia
Trending words
“Allege:” verb; (uh-LEJ). Definition: To assert without proof or before proving, or to bring forward as a reason or excuse.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 80. Actress Blythe Danner is 77. Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 75. Singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 73. Singer Melanie is 73. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 70. Actress Pamela Franklin is 70. Actor Nathan Lane is 64. Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 64. Rock musician/author Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 61. AActress Michele Greene is 58. Country singer Matraca Berg is 56. Actor Warwick Davis is 50. Actress Elisa Donovan is 49. Actress Isla Fisher is 44. Actor Matthew Moy is 36
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.