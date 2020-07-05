Today is Sunday, July 5, the 187th day of 2020. There are 179 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 5, 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League. In the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park, Doby, pinch-hitting for Bryan Stephens, struck out in his first at-bat during the seventh inning; Chicago won 6-5.
Also on this date:
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act.
In 1943, the Battle of Kursk began during World War II; in the weeks that followed, the Soviets were able to repeatedly repel the Germans, who eventually withdrew in defeat.
In 1946, the bikini, created by Louis Reard, was modeled by Micheline Bernardini during a poolside fashion show in Paris.
In 1948, Britain’s National Health Service Act went into effect, providing publicly-financed medical and dental care.
In 1954, Elvis Presley’s first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tenn.; the song he recorded was “That’s All Right.”
In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
In 2003, Serena Williams beat sister Venus 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 for her second straight Wimbledon title.
Fun fact
Fireworks originated in China around 2,000 years ago.
Just for laughs
“How do you keep a person in suspense?”
“I’ll tell you tomorrow.”
Trending words
“Louche:” adjective; (LOOSH). Definition: Not reputable or decent.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 77. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 72. Rock star Huey Lewis is 70. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 69. Country musician Charles Ventre is 68. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 61. Actor John Marshall Jones is 58. Actor Dorien Wilson is 58. Actress Edie Falco is 57. Actress Jillian Armenante is 56. Actress Kathryn Erbe is 55. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 52. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 51. Rapper RZA is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Joe is 47. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 47. Actor Dale Godboldo is 45. Rapper Bizarre is 44. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 43. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 40. Actor Ryan Hansen is 39. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 38. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 35. Actor Jason Dolley is 29. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 26.
