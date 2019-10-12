Today is Saturday, Oct. 12, the 285th day of 2019. There are 80 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 12, 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher escaped an attempt on her life when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded at a hotel in Brighton, England, killing five people.
Also on this date:
In 1810, the German festival Oktoberfest was first held in Munich to celebrate the wedding of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen.
In 1870, General Robert E. Lee died in Lexington, Va., at age 63.
In 1942, during World War II, American naval forces defeated the Japanese in the Battle of Cape Esperance. ... Attorney General Francis Biddle announced during a Columbus Day celebration at Carnegie Hall in New York that Italian nationals in the United States would no longer be considered enemy aliens.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president.
In 1976, it was announced in China that Hua Guofeng had been named to succeed the late Mao Zedong as chairman of the Communist Party; it was also announced that Mao’s widow and three others, known as the “Gang of Four,” had been arrested.
In 1997, singer John Denver was killed in the crash of his privately built aircraft in Monterey Bay, Calif.; he was 53.
Fun fact
Stone Man Syndrome is an extremely rare condition whereby any small damage to tissue is regrown into bone.
They eat what?!
Cactus flower ice cream is a dessert in Mexico.
Trending words
“Divulge:” verb; (di·vulge). Definition: To make known (something, such as a confidence or secret), or to make public: proclaim.
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. Jake Garn, R-Utah, is 87. Singer Sam Moore (formerly of Sam and Dave) is 84. Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 72. Actress-singer Susan Anton is 69. Pop/rock singer/songwriter Jane Siberry is 64. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada is 59. Actor Carlos Bernard is 57. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Claude McKnight (Take 6) is 57. Rock singer Bob Schneider is 54. Actor Hugh Jackman is 51. Actor Adam Rich is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Garfield Bright (Shai) is 50. Country musician Martie Maguire (Courtyard Hounds, the Dixie Chicks) is 50. Actor Kirk Cameron is 49. Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 42. Rock singer Jordan Pundik (New Found Glory) is 40. Actor Brian J. Smith is 38. Actor Tyler Blackburn is 33. Actor Marcus T. Paulk is 33. Actress Ito Aghayere is 32. Actor Josh Hutcherson is 27.
