Today is Friday, Oct. 11, the 284th day of 2019. There are 81 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 11, 1986, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened two days of talks concerning arms control and human rights in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Also on this date:
In 1809, just more than three years after the famous Lewis and Clark expedition ended, Meriwether Lewis was found dead in a Tennessee inn, an apparent suicide; he was 35.
In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first former U.S. president to fly in an airplane during a visit to St. Louis.
In 1958, the lunar probe Pioneer 1 was launched; it failed to go as far out as planned, fell back to Earth, and burned up in the atmosphere.
In 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra, Donn Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham aboard.
Fun fact
Sand wasps fly backwards out of their nest in order to be able to find their way back to it.
Fitness factoids
1. Research found that reading a tangible book promotes better comprehension than reading on a screen.
2. Studies show having a positive outlook on life can lead to a longer lifespan.
3. Bananas contain 50 times as much dopamine as potatoes.
Trending words
“Kangaroo court:” noun. Definition: A mock court in which the principles of law and justice are disregarded or perverted, or a court characterized by irresponsible, unauthorized, or irregular status or procedures.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 92. Actor Ron Leibman is 82. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 77. Country singer Gene Watson is 76. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 73. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is 69. Rhythm-and-blues musician Andrew Woolfolk is 69. Actress-director Catlin Adams is 69. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 68. Actor David Morse is 66. Actor Stephen Spinella is 63. Actress-writer-comedian Dawn French is 62. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 58. Actress Joan Cusack is 57. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 57. Comedy writer and TV host Michael J. Nelson is 55. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 54. Actor Lennie James is 54. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 53. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 52. Actress Jane Krakowski is 51. Actress Andrea Navedo is 50. Actress Constance Zimmer is 49. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 47. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 45. Actor/writer Nat Faxon is 44. Singer NeeNa Lee is 44. Actress Emily Deschanel is 43. Actor Trevor Donovan is 41. Actor Robert Christopher Riley is 39. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg is 34. Actress Lucy Griffiths is 33. Golfer Michelle Wie is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.