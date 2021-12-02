Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2021. There are 29 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 2, 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.
Also on this date:
In 1697, London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, was consecrated for use even though the building was still under construction.
In 1942, an artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.
In 1954, the U.S. Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., saying he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”
In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first full-scale commercial nuclear facility in the U.S., began operations. (The reactor ceased operating in 1982.)
In 1970, the newly created Environmental Protection Agency opened its doors under its first director, William D. Ruckelshaus.
Fun fact
A dime has 118 ridges around the edge.
Record setters
The largest serving of fried chicken weighed 3,675 pounds, 12 ounces, and was achieved by Karafesu Project Council in Nakatsu, Oita, Japan, on Sept. 15, 2019. A total of 18 vendors from Nakatsu as well as neighboring cities participated in the attempt.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Menorah:” noun; (muh-NOR-uh). Definition: A candelabra with seven or nine lights that is used in Jewish worship.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 90. Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., is 82. Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 77. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 76. Actor Ron Raines is 72. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 71. Actor Keith Szarabajka is 69. Actor Dan Butler is 67. Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 67. Actor Dennis Christopher is 66. Actor Steven Bauer is 65. Country singer Joe Henry is 61. Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 61. Actor Brendan Coyle is 58. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 53. Actor Suzy Nakamura is 53. Actor Rena Sofer is 53. Rock singer Jimi HaHa (Jimmie’s Chicken Shack) is 53. Actor Lucy Liu is 53. U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is 52. Rapper Treach (Naughty By Nature) is 51. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 48. Singer Nelly Furtado is 43. Pop singer Britney Spears is 40. Actor-singer Jana Kramer is 38. Actor Yvonne Orji is 38. Actor Daniela Ruah is 38. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 38. Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.