Today is Friday, June 19, the 171st day of 2020. There are 195 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 19, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.
Also on this date:
In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”
In 1938, four dozen people were killed when a railroad bridge in Montana collapsed, sending a train known as the Olympian hurtling into Custer Creek.
In 1944, during World War II, the two-day Battle of the Philippine Sea began, resulting in a decisive victory for the Americans over the Japanese.
Fun fact
One U.S. dollar bill weighs 1 gram and 454 bills equal one pound.
Fitness factoids
1. Aerobic exercise has been shown to reduce the risk factors for heart disease, and can improve conditions for those that have already contracted heart disease.
2. Aerobic exercise can increase life expectancy, reduce the risk of developing a disability as a senior and increase strength retention into the later stages of life.
3. In Western societies, the energy expenditure during daily physical activity for most people is only 38 percent of that of our ancestors who lived during the Palaeolithic period.
Trending words
“Grasp:” intransitive verb. Definition: To make the motion of seizing: clutch.
Today’s birthdays
Pop singer Tommy DeVito (The Four Seasons) is 92. Actress Gena Rowlands is 90. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 80. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 78. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is 75. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 73. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 72. Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 70. Actress Kathleen Turner is 66. Country singer Doug Stone is 64. Singer Mark DeBarge is 61. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 58. Actor Andy Lauer is 57. Rock singer-musician Brian Vander Ark (Verve Pipe) is 56. Actor Samuel West is 54. Actress Mia Sara is 53. Rock musician Brian “Head” Welch is 50. Actor Jean Dujardin is 48. Actress Robin Tunney is 48. Actor Bumper Robinson is 46. Actress Poppy Montgomery is 45. Alt-country singer-musician Scott Avett (The Avett Brothers) is 44. Actor Ryan Hurst is 44. Actress Zoe Saldana is 42. Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 42. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 40. Actress Lauren Lee Smith is 40. Rapper Macklemore (Macklemore and Ryan Lewis) is 38. Actor Paul Dano is 36. New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 32. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 31. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 30.
