Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2021. There are 134 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 19, 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.
Also on this date:
In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname “Old Ironsides.”
In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.
In 1909, the first automobile races were run at the just-opened Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner of the first event was auto engineer Louis Schwitzer, who drove a Stoddard-Dayton touring car twice around the 2.5-mile track at an average speed of 57.4 mph.
In 1942, during World War II, about 6,000 Canadian and British soldiers launched a disastrous raid against the Germans at Dieppe, France, suffering casualties of more than 50 percent.
Fun fact
There are more than 100 Crayola crayon colors.
Record setters
The largest collection of video game Final Fantasy memorabilia consists of 3,782 items, achieved by Tai-Ting Tseng (Chinese Taipei) in San Jose, Calif., as verified July 22, 2017.
Trending words
“Tousle:” verb; (TOW-zul). Definition: To make untidy (especially someone’s hair).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor L.Q. Jones is 94. Actor Debra Paget is 88. USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Famer Renee Richards is 87. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 86. Actor Diana Muldaur is 83. Actor Jill St. John is 81. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 78. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 77. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 76. Former President Bill Clinton is 75. Actor Gerald McRaney is 74. Actor Jim Carter is 73. Rock musician John Deacon (Queen) is 70. Bluegrass musician Marc Pruett (Balsam Range) is 70. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 69. Actor Peter Gallagher is 66. Actor Adam Arkin is 65. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 64. Actor Martin Donovan is 64. Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz is 63. R&B singer Ivan Neville is 62. Actor Eric Lutes is 59. Actor John Stamos is 58. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 56. Actor Kevin Dillon is 56. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 55. TV reporter Tabitha Soren is 54. Actor Matthew Perry is 52. Country singer Clay Walker is 52. Rapper Fat Joe is 51. Olympic gold medal tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez is 50. Actor Tracie Thoms is 46. Actor Callum Blue is 44. Country singer Rissi Palmer is 40. Actor Erika Christensen is 39. Actor Melissa Fumero is 39. Actor Peter Mooney is 38. Actor Tammin Sursok is 38. Olympic silver medal snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis is 36. Actor J. Evan Bonifant is 36. Rapper Romeo is 32. Actor Ethan Cutkosky is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.