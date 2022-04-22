Today is Friday, April 22, the 112th day of 2022. There are 253 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 22, 2000, in a dramatic pre-dawn raid, armed immigration agents seized Elian Gonzalez, the Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute, from his relatives’ home in Miami; Elian was reunited with his father at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.
Also on this date:
In 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began at noon as thousands of homesteaders staked claims.
In 1915, the first full-scale use of deadly chemicals in warfare took place as German forces unleashed chlorine gas against Allied troops at the start of the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium during World War I; thousands of soldiers are believed to have died.
In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”
Fun fact
Brain freeze, otherwise known as ice cream headache, is technically known as cold neuralgia or sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia.
Fitness factoids
1. Studies say our body starts losing 3% to 5% of the muscle mass after crossing 30 years of age.
2. Muscle mass loss caused by aging it can be reversed by increased mobility against resistance.
3. Daily consumption of fermented foods is beneficial for gut health.
Trending words
“Polyglot:” adjective; (PAH-lee-glaht). Definition: Knowing or using several languages: being multilingual, or widely diverse (as in ethnic or cultural origins).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jack Nicholson is 85. Singer Mel Carter is 83. Author Janet Evanovich is 79. Country singer Cleve Francis is 77. Movie director John Waters is 76. Singer Peter Frampton is 72. Rock singer-musician Paul Carrack (Mike and the Mechanics; Squeeze) is 71. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 68. Actor Ryan Stiles is 63. Baseball manager Terry Francona is 63. Comedian and entertainment executive Byron Allen is 61. Actor Chris Makepeace is 58. Rock musician Fletcher Dragge is 56. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 56. Actor Sheryl Lee is 55. Actor-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 55. Country singer-musician Heath Wright (Ricochet) is 55. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 51. Actor Eric Mabius is 51. Actor Ingo Rademacher is 51. Rock musician Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) is 48. Rock singer-musician Daniel Johns (Silverchair) is 43. Actor Malcolm Barrett is 42. Actor Cassidy Freeman is 40. Actor Michelle Ryan is 38. Actor Zack Gottsagen is 37. Actor Amber Heard is 36. Singer-songwriter BC Jean (Alexander Jean) is 35. Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 33. Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.