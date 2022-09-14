Today is Wednesday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2022. There are 108 days left in the year.
Today in history
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 1:28 am
On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, N.Y., of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
Also on this date:
In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off Pensacola, Fla.
In 1867, the first volume of “Das Kapital” by Karl Marx was published in Hamburg, Germany.
In 1927, modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan died in Nice, France, when her scarf became entangled in a wheel of the sports car she was riding in.
Fun fact
Rhubarb grows so quickly it can actually make popping sounds as it gets larger.
That’s punny
Why didn’t the sesame seed leave the poker table?
He was on a roll.
Trending words
“Substantive:” adjective; (SUB-stun-tiv). Definition: Important, real or meaningful.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Walter Koenig is 86. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 82. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 78. Actor Sam Neill is 75. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 75. Actor Robert Wisdom is 69. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 67. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 66. Actor Mary Crosby is 63. Singer Morten Harket is 63. Country singer John Berry is 63. Actor Melissa Leo is 62. Actor Faith Ford is 58. Actor Jamie Kaler is 58. Actor Michelle Stafford is 57. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 56. Actor Dan Cortese is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 53. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 53. Actor Ben Garant is 52. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 52. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 51. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 49. Rapper Nas is 49. Actor Austin Basis is 46. Country singer Danielle Peck is 44. Pop singer Ayo is 42. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 41. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 40. Actor Adam Lamberg is 38. Singer Alex Clare is 37. Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 35. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 35. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 33. Actor Emma Kenney is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
