Today is Saturday, May 23, the 144th day of 2020. There are 222 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 23, 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was “very solid” evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers.
Also on this date:
In 1915, Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary during World War I.
In 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, La.
In 1939, the Navy submarine USS Squalus sank during a test dive off the New England coast. Thirty-two crew members and one civilian were rescued, but 26 others died; the sub was salvaged and re-commissioned the USS Sailfish.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces bogged down in Anzio began a major breakout offensive.
In 1945, Nazi official Heinrich Himmler committed suicide by biting into a cyanide capsule while in British custody in Luneburg, Germany.
In 1967, Egypt closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping, an action which helped precipitate war between Israel and its Arab neighbors the following month.
In 1984, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” starring Harrison Ford, was released by Paramount Pictures.
Fun fact
New York City has the highest concentration of nesting Peregrine falcons in the world.
They eat what?!
Jutes, or river snails, are the river cousins of escargots, and are used in many soups. Soup with jutes is commonly found in parts of Guatemala.
Trending words
“Per capita:” adverb or adjective. Definition: Per unit of population: by or for each person, or equally to each individual.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Barbara Barrie is 89. Actress Joan Collins is 87. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 84. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 76. Actress Lauren Chapin is 75. Country singer Misty Morgan is 75. Country singer Judy Rodman is 69. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 69. Boxing Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler is 66. Singer Luka Bloom is 65. Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 64. Actress Lea DeLaria is 62. Country singer Shelly West is 62. Actor Linden Ashby is 60. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 59. Actress Melissa McBride is 55. Rock musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 53. Actress Laurel Holloman is 52. Rock musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 50. Singer Lorenzo is 48. Country singer Brian McComas is 48. Actor John Pollono is 48. Singer Jewel is 46. Actor LaMonica Garrett is 45. Actor D.J. Cotrona is 40. Actor Lane Garrison is 40. Actor Adam Wylie is 36. Golfer Morgan Pressel is 32. Actor Alberto Frezza is 31.
