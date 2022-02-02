Today is Wednesday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2022. There are 332 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 2, 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa’s Black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.
Also on this date:
In 1536, present-day Buenos Aires, Argentina, was founded by Pedro de Mendoza of Spain.
In 1653, New Amsterdam — now New York City — was incorporated.
In 1887, Punxsutawney, Pa., held its first Groundhog Day festival.
In 1914, Charles Chaplin made his movie debut as the comedy short “Making a Living” was released by Keystone Film Co.
In 1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended as the last of a series of dog mushers brought a life-saving treatment to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, six days after the drug left Nenana.
In 1943, the remainder of Nazi forces from the Battle of Stalingrad surrendered in a major victory for the Soviets in World War II.
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman sent a 10-point civil rights program to Congress, where the proposals ran into fierce opposition from Southern lawmakers.
Fun fact
Coca-Cola’s name comes from the coca plant and the kola nut.
That’s punny
I meant to look for my missing watch, but I could never find the time.
Trending words
“Career:” verb; (kuh-REER). Definition: To go at top speed in a headlong manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian Tom Smothers is 85. Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 80. Television executive Barry Diller is 80. Actor Bo Hopkins is 78. Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 76. TV chef Ina Garten is 74. Actor Jack McGee is 73. Actor Brent Spiner is 73. Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 73. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 70. The former president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, is 70. Model Christie Brinkley is 68. Actor Michael Talbott is 67. Actor Kim Zimmer is 67. Actor Michael T. Weiss is 60. Actor-comedian Adam Ferrara is 56. Rock musician Robert DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 56. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt is 52. Rapper T-Mo is 50. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 49. Actor Lori Beth Denberg is 46. Singer Shakira is 45. Actor Rich Sommer is 44. Country singer Blaine Larsen is 36. Actor Zosia Mamet is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.