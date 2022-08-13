Today is Saturday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2022. There are 140 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Saturday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2022. There are 140 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 13, 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
Also on this date:
In 1792, French revolutionaries imprisoned the royal family.
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1889, William Gray of Hartford, Conn., received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1932, Adolf Hitler rejected the post of vice chancellor of Germany, saying he was prepared to hold out “for all or nothing.”
In 1960, the first two-way telephone conversation by satellite took place with the help of Echo 1.
In 1995, Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.
In 2003, Iraq began pumping crude oil from its northern oil fields for the first time since the start of the war. ... Libya agreed to set up a $2.7 billion fund for families of the 270 people killed in the 1988 Pan Am bombing.
In 2004, TV chef Julia Child died in Montecito, Calif., two days short of her 92nd birthday.
Fun fact
Some deep-water sponges can live to be more than 200 years old.
They eat what?!
Angulas, or baby eels, are shredded and served fried or sautéed in Spain.
Trending words
“Trivial:” adjective; (TRIV-ee-ul). Definition: Of little worth or importance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 89. Actor Kevin Tighe is 78. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is 76. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 74. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 73. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 73. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 67. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 67. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 63. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 61. Actor Dawnn Lewis is 61. Actor John Slattery is 60. Actor Debi Mazar is 58. Actor Quinn Cummings is 55. Actor Seana Kofoed is 52. Country singer Andy Griggs is 49. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 46. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 44. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 43. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 40. Actor Sebastian Stan is 40. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 38. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 38. Actor Lennon Stella is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.