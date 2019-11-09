Today is Saturday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2019. There are 52 days left in the year.
On Nov. 9, 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.
- In 1872, fire destroyed nearly 800 buildings in Boston.
- In 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as “Kristallnacht.”
- In 1961, U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert M. White became the first pilot to fly an X-15 rocket plane at six times the speed of sound. ... The Beatles’ future manager, Brian Epstein, first saw the group perform at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England.
- In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting as long as 13 1/2 hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
- In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as “illegitimate.”
- In 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
- In 2000, George W. Bush’s lead over Al Gore in all-or-nothing Florida slipped beneath 300 votes in a suspense-filled recount, as Democrats threw the presidential election to the courts, claiming “an injustice unparalleled in our history.”
Forest fires can travel faster uphill than downhill.
Pajata is a dish in Rome, and the dish includes the intestines of calves, served usually with a tomato-based sauce over pasta.
“Phantasm:” noun; (FAN-taz-um). Definition: A product of fantasy, delusive appearance: illusion, ghost, spector, or a figment of the imagination.
Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 88. Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is 84. Actor Charlie Robinson is 74. Movie director Bille August is 71. Actor Robert David Hall is 71. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 68. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 67. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 60. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 59. Actress Ion Overman is 50. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 50. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 49. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 49. Actor Jason Antoon is 48. Actor Eric Dane is 47. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 46. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 41. Country singer Corey Smith is 40. Country singer Chris Lane is 35. Actress Emily Tyra is 32. Actress Nikki Blonsky is 31. Actress-model Analeigh Tipton is 31.
