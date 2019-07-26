Today is Friday, July 26, the 207th day of 2019. There are 158 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On July 26, 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Also on this date:
In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
In 1863, Sam Houston, former president of the Republic of Texas, died in Huntsville at age 70.
In 1908, U.S. Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte ordered creation of a force of special agents that was a forerunner of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 1953, Fidel Castro began his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro ousted Batista in 1959.)
Fun fact
A bolt of lightning can reach 53,540 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s five times hotter than the surface of the sun, which is 10,340 degrees Fahrenheit.
Fitness factoids
1. The cornea is the only part of the body with no blood supply — it gets its oxygen directly from the air.
2. The average human body contains enough fat to make seven bars of soap.
3. Between birth and death, the human body goes from having 300 bones, to 206.
Trending words
“Whinge:” verb. Definition: To complain fretfully: whine.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Colbert is 88. Actress-singer Darlene Love is 78. Singer Brenton Wood is 78. Rock star Mick Jagger is 76. Movie director Peter Hyams is 76. Actress Helen Mirren is 74. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 70. Actress Susan George is 69. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 63. Actress Nana Visitor is 62. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 58. Actress Sandra Bullock is 55. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 55. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 54. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 53. Actor Jason Statham is 52. Actor Cress Williams is 49. TV host Chris Harrison is 48. Actress Kate Beckinsale is 46. Actor Gary Owen is 46. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 45. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 42. Actress Eve Myles is 41. Actress Juliet Rylance is 40. Actress Monica Raymund is 33. Actress Caitlin Gerard is 31. Actress Francia Raisa is 31. Christian rock musician Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 30. Actress Bianca Santos is 29. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 26. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.