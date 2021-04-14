Today is Wednesday, April 14, the 104th day of 2021. There are 261 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 14, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
Also on this date:
In 1759, German-born English composer George Frideric Handel died in London at age 74.
In 1828, the first edition of Noah Webster’s “American Dictionary of the English Language” was published.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington.
In 1910, President William Howard Taft became the first U.S. chief executive to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game as the Washington Senators beat the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0.
In 1935, the “Black Sunday” dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness.
In 1965, the state of Kansas hanged Richard Hickock and Perry Smith for the 1959 “In Cold Blood” murders of Herbert Clutter, his wife, Bonnie, and two of their children, Nancy and Kenyon.
Fun fact
A 2016 study found that high school students perform better on tests if they are in a classroom with a window that overlooks a green landscape. Their capacity to pay attention increased 13 percent compared to a windowless room or similar.
That’s punny
I told my suitcases just now there will be no holiday this year.
I’m now dealing with emotional baggage.
Trending words
“Drub:” verb; (DRUB). Definition:To beat severely, to berate critically or to defeat decisively .
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Loretta Lynn is 89. Actor Julie Christie is 81. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 80. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 76. Actor John Shea is 73. Actor Peter Capaldi is 63. Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 61. Actor Brad Garrett is 61. Actor Robert Carlyle is 60. Actor Robert Clendenin is 57. Actor Catherine Dent is 56. Actor Lloyd Owen is 55. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 55. Rock musician Barrett Martin is 54. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 53. Actor Adrien Brody is 48. Classical singer David Miller (Il Divo) is 48. Rapper Da Brat is 47. Actor Antwon Tanner is 46. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 44. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 44. Roots singer JD McPherson is 44. Rock singer Win Butler (Arcade Fire) is 41. Actor Claire Coffee is 41. Actor Christian Alexander is 31. Actor Nick Krause is 29. Actor Vivien Cardone is 28. Actor Graham Phillips is 28. Actor Skyler Samuels is 27. Actor Abigail Breslin is 25.
