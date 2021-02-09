Today is Tuesday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2021. There are 325 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 9, 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
Also on this date:
In 1943, the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an Allied victory over Japanese forces.
In 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, W.Va., Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., charged the State Department was riddled with Communists.
In 1960, Adolph Coors Co. chairman Adolph Coors III, 44, was shot to death in suburban Denver during a botched kidnapping attempt. (The man who killed him, Joseph Corbett, Jr., served 19 years in prison.)
In 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS.
Fun fact
Chewing gum burns around 11 calories per hour.
Riddle me this
I am a three-digit number. My second digit is four times bigger than the third digit. My first digit is 3 less than my second digit. What number am I?
Trending words
“Sere:” adjective; (SEER). Definition: Being dried and withered; threadbare.
Today’s birthdays
Retired television journalist Roger Mudd is 93. Actor Janet Suzman is 82. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 81. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 79. Actor Joe Pesci is 78. Singer Barbara Lewis is 78. Author Alice Walker is 77. Actor Mia Farrow is 76. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 75. Singer Joe Ely is 74. Actor Judith Light is 72. R&B musician Dennis “DT” Thomas (Kool & the Gang) is 70. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 66. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 65. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 64. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 60. Country singer Travis Tritt is 58. Actor Julie Warner is 56. Country singer Danni Leigh is 51. Actor Sharon Case is 50. Actor Jason George is 49. Actor Amber Valletta is 47. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 45. Actor A.J. Buckley is 44. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 42. Actor Ziyi Zhang is 42. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 42. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 40. Actor David Gallagher is 36. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 34. Actor Rose Leslie is 34. Actor Marina Malota is 33. Actor Camille Winbush is 31. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 25. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 21.
Riddle answer: 141.
