Today is Monday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2019. There are 71 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 21, 1892, schoolchildren across the U.S. observed Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.
Also on this date:
In 1797, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” was christened in Boston’s harbor.
In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
In 1917, members of the 1st Division of the U.S. Army training in Luneville, France, became the first Americans to see action on the front lines of World War I.
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. troops captured the German city of Aachen.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.
In 1967, the Israeli destroyer INS Eilat was sunk by Egyptian missile boats near Port Said; 47 Israeli crew members were lost. ... Tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters began two days of demonstrations in Washington, D.C.
Fun fact
About one third of the world’s airports are based in the United States of America.
Trending words
“Egregious:” adjective; (egre·gious). Definition: Conspicuous, flagrant, or distinguished.
— Merriam-Webster
