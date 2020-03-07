Today is Saturday, March 7, the 67th day of 2020. There are 299 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Also on this date:
In 1793, during the French Revolutionary Wars, France declared war on Spain.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft ordered 20,000 troops to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the Mexican Revolution.
In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered his troops to march into the Rhineland, thereby breaking the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Pact.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces crossed the Rhine at Remagen, Germany, using the damaged but still usable Ludendorff Bridge.
Fun fact
A study found adults on average clear 92 percent of their plate at meals, and kids clear only 59 percent.
They eat what?!
“Squid noodles” are a type of sashimi made from raw squid cut into fine strips. They are typically served in Japan with grated ginger and soy sauce or a soy sauce-based mentsuyu sauce.
Trending words
“Interpolate:” verb; (in-TER-puh-layt). Definition: To alter or corrupt (something, such as a text) by inserting new or foreign matter; to insert (words) into a text or into a conversation; or to estimate values of (data or a function) between two known values.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV personality Willard Scott is 86. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 82. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 80. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 77. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 74. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 74. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 70. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 68. Rhythm-and-blues singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 68. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 67. Actor Bryan Cranston is 64. Actress Donna Murphy is 61. Actor Nick Searcy is 61. Golfer Tom Lehman is 61. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl is 60. Actress Mary Beth Evans is 59. Singer-actress Taylor Dayne is 58. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 57. Author E.L. James is 57. Author Bret Easton Ellis is 56. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 56. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 56. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 54. Actress Rachel Weisz is 50. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 49. Actor Jay Duplass is 47. Actress Jenna Fischer is 46. Actor Tobias Menzies is 46. Actress Sarayu Blue is 45. Actress Audrey Marie Anderson is 45. Actor TJ Thyne is 45. Actress Laura Prepon is 40. Actress Bel Powley is 28. Actress Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 13.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.