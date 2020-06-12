Today is Friday, June 12, the 164th day of 2020. There are 202 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)
Also on this date:
In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Miss. (In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of murdering Evers and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.)
In 1964, South African black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.
Fun fact
Young people ages 18 to 34 are most likely to spend more money on vacations than any other age group.
Fitness factoids
1. Being dehydrated reduces exercise performance.
2. People who cross-train are less prone to injury than people who do the same type of exercise regularly.
3. Studies indicate that children’s physical activity levels correlate closely with those of their parents.
Trending words
“Gest:” noun; (JEST). Definition: A tale of adventures, or a romance in verse; adventure, exploit.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 92. Jazz musician Chick Corea is 79. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 79. Singer Roy Harper is 79. Pop singer Len Barry is 78. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 71. Actress Sonia Manzano is 70. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 69. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 68. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 67. Singer Meredith Brooks is 62. Actress Jenilee Harrison is 62. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 61. Actor John Enos is 58. Actor Paul Schulze is 58. Actor Eamonn Walker is 58. Actress Paula Marshall is 56. Actress Frances O’Connor is 53. Rock musician Bardi Martin is 51. Actor Rick Hoffman is 50. Actor Michael Muhney is 45. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 43. Actor Timothy Simons is 42. Actor Wil Horneff is 41. Singer Robyn is 41. Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 39. Actor Dave Franco is 35. Country singer Chris Young is 35. Actor Luke Youngblood is 34. Actor
