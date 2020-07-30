Today is Thursday, July 30, the 212th day of 2020. There are 154 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On July 30, 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.
Also on this date:
In 1908, the first round-the-world automobile race, which had begun in New York in February, ended in Paris with the drivers of the American car, a Thomas Flyer, declared the winners over teams from Germany and Italy.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
In 1975, former Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit; although presumed dead, his remains have never been found.
Fun fact
The average car has about 30,000 parts.
Record setters
The longest jump by a cat is 7 feet, and was achieved by Waffle the Warrior Cat, in Big Sur, Calif., on Jan. 30, 2018. He was 10 years old at the time.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Epistolary:” adjective; (ih-PIST-uh-lair-ee). Definition: Of, relating to, or suitable to a letter, contained in or carried on by letters, or written in the form of a series of letters.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 86. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 84. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 81. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 81. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 80. Singer Paul Anka is 79. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 75. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 73. Actor William Atherton is 73. Actor Jean Reno is 72. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 72. Actor Frank Stallone is 70. Actor Ken Olin is 66. Actress Delta Burke is 64. Law professor Anita Hill is 64. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 62. Country singer Neal McCoy is 62. Actor Richard Burgi is 62. Movie director Richard Linklater is 60. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 59. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 57. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 56. Actor Terry Crews is 52. Actor Simon Baker is 51. Actor Donnie Keshawarz is 51. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 50. Actor Tom Green is 49. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 49. Actress Christine Taylor is 49. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 47. Actress Hilary Swank is 46. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 43. Actress Jaime Pressly is 43. Actress April Bowlby is 40. Soccer player Hope Solo is 39. Actor Martin Starr is 38. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 36. Actor Nico Tortorella is 32. Actress Joey King is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.