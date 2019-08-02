Today is Friday, Aug. 2, the 214th day of 2019. There are 151 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 2, 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate. (The Iraqis were later driven out in Operation Desert Storm.)
Also on this date:
In 1610, during his fourth voyage to the Western Hemisphere, English explorer Henry Hudson sailed into what is now known as Hudson Bay.
In 1776, members of the Second Continental Congress began attaching their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.
In 1876, frontiersman “Wild Bill” Hickok was shot and killed while playing poker at a saloon in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, by Jack McCall, who was later hanged.
In 1923, the 29th president of the United States, Warren G. Harding, died in San Francisco; Vice President Calvin Coolidge became president.
In 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program. ... President Roosevelt signed the Hatch Act, which prohibited civil service employees from taking an active part in political campaigns.
Fun fact
This year, the grasshopper swarm that invaded Las Vegas was so bad that it appeared on weather radar.
Fitness factoids
1. Studies show stress heightens allergies.
2. The Journal of Neuroscience found that anxiety can make bad smells even worse.
3. Big eyes, meaning eyes that are longer from the front (cornea) to the back (retina), are more prone to nearsightedness.
Trending words
“Phalanx:” noun; (pha·lanx). Definition: A body of heavily armed infantry in ancient Greece formed in close deep ranks and files, or a body of troops in close array; an organized body of persons.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nehemiah Persoff is 100. Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 82. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 76. Actress Joanna Cassidy is 74. Actress Kathryn Harrold is 69. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 66. Rock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 64. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is 62. Singer Mojo Nixon is 62. Actress Victoria Jackson is 60. Actress Apollonia is 60. Actress Cynthia Stevenson is 57. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 55. Rock musician John Stanier is 51. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 49. Actress Jacinda Barrett is 47. Actor Sam Worthington is 43. Figure skater Michael Weiss is 43. Actor Edward Furlong is 42. Rock musician Devon Glenn is 39. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: “Today”) is 38. Actress Marci Miller is 34. Singer Charli XCX is 27. Actress Hallie Eisenberg is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.