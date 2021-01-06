Today is Wednesday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2021. There are 359 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 6, 2001, with Vice President Al Gore presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 presidential election.
Also on this date:
In 1412, tradition holds that Joan of Arc was born this day in Domremy.
In 1540, England’s King Henry VIII married his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves. (The marriage lasted about six months.)
In 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state.
In 1919, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay, N.Y., at age 60.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.
In 1968, a surgical team at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, led by Dr. Norman Shumway, performed the first U.S. adult heart transplant, placing the heart of a 43-year-old man in a 54-year-old patient (the recipient died 15 days later).
In 1993, jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, 75, died in Englewood, N.J.; ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev died in suburban Paris at age 54.
Fun fact
Humans, as well as all air-breathing vertebrates, have a “diving reflex” which preferentially distributes oxygen stores to the heart and brain, enabling submersion for an extended time. The reflex is triggered by wetting the nostrils and face while holding one’s breath.
That’s punny
I called the doctor: “My wife is going into labor! What should I do?”
“Is this her first child?” he asked.
“No, this is her husband.”
Trending words
“Keyed up:” adjective. Definition: In a state of nervous excitement.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 71. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 70. Singer Jett Williams is 68. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 64. Actor Scott Bryce is 63. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kathy Sledge is 62. TV chef Nigella Lawson is 61. Rhythm-and-blues singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 61. Actor Norman Reedus is 52. TV personality Julie Chen is 51. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s the Boss?”) is 45. Actor Cristela Alonzo is 42. Actor Rinko Kikuchi is 40. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 39. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 39. Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 37. Actor Diona Reasonover is 37. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.