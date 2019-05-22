Today is Wednesday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2019. There are 223 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 22, 1992, after a reign lasting nearly 30 years, Johnny Carson hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” for the final time (Jay Leno took over as host three days later).
Also on this date:
In 1868, a major train robbery took place near Marshfield, Ind., as members of the Reno gang made off with $96,000 in loot.
In 1960, an earthquake of magnitude 9.5, the strongest ever measured, struck southern Chile, claiming 1,655 lives.
In 1968, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion, with 99 men aboard, sank in the Atlantic Ocean. (The remains of the sub were later found on the ocean floor 400 miles southwest of the Azores.)
Fun fact
A zebra’s stripy coat is thought to disperse more than 70 percent of incoming heat, preventing the animal from overheating in the African sun. This is because air moves at different speeds over light-absorbing black stripes and light-reflecting white stripes, so the zebra creates its own cooling air currents.
That’s punny
Why haven’t aliens visited out solar system yet? They looked at the reviews ... only one star.
Trending words
“Journey:” noun; (jour·ney). Definition: Something suggesting travel or passage from one place to another, an act or instance of traveling from one place to another, trip or a day’s travel.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Michael Constantine is 92. Business magnate T. Boone Pickens is 91. Conductor Peter Nero is 85. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 81. Actor Frank Converse is 81. Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 79. Actress Barbara Parkins is 77. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 76. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 69. Actor-producer Al Corley is 64. Singer Morrissey is 60. Actress Ann Cusack is 58. Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 58. Rock musician Jesse Valenzuela is 57. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 55. Rhythm-and-blues singer Johnny Gill (New Edition) is 53. Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 52. Actress Brooke Smith is 52. Actor Michael Kelly is 50. Model Naomi Campbell is 49. Actress Anna Belknap is 47. Actress Alison Eastwood is 47. Singer Donell Jones is 46. Actor Sean Gunn is 45. Actress A.J. Langer is 45. Actress Ginnifer Goodwin is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Vivian Green is 40. Actress Maggie Q is 40. Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 37. Actress Molly Ephraim (TV: “Last Man Standing”) is 33. Tennis player Novak Djokovic is 32. Actress Anna Baryshnikov (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 27. Actress Camren Bicondova is 20.
