Today is Tuesday, June 14, the 165th day of 2022. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
Today in history
On June 14, 1775, the Continental Army, forerunner of the United States Army, was created.
Also on this date:
In 1846, a group of U.S. settlers in Sonoma proclaimed the Republic of California.
In 1911, the British ocean liner RMS Olympic set out on its maiden voyage for New York, arriving one week later. (The ship’s captain was Edward John Smith, who went on to command the ill-fated RMS Titanic the following year.)
In 1919, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown embarked on the first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. (Flying a Vickers Vimy biplane bomber, they took off from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada and arrived 16½ hours later in Clifden, Ireland.)
In 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
Fun fact
Extreme heat kills more people than other weather phenomenon.
Riddle me this
What tire doesn’t move when the car turns right?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Lout:” noun; (LOUT). Definition: A person who is both awkward and brutish.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Marla Gibbs is 91. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 83. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 79. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 77. Former President Donald Trump is 76. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 76. Rock musician Barry Melton is 75. Actor Will Patton is 68. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 64. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 63. Singer Boy George is 61. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 59. Actor Traylor Howard is 56. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 54. Actor Faizon Love is 54. Actor Stephen Wallem is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 53. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 45. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 44. Classical pianist Lang Lang is 40. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 40. Actor Torrance Coombs is 39. Actor J.R. Martinez is 39. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 34. Actor Lucy Hale is 33. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 31. Country singer Joel Crouse is 30. Actor Daryl Sabara is 30.