Today is Wednesday, Dec. 16, the 351st day of 2020. There are 15 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 16, 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.
Also on this date:
In 1811, the first of the powerful New Madrid earthquakes struck the central Mississippi Valley with an estimated magnitude of 7.7.
In 1905, the entertainment trade publication Variety came out with its first weekly issue.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a national state of emergency in order to fight “world conquest by Communist imperialism.”
In 1960, 134 people were killed when a United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collided over New York City.
In 1980, Harland Sanders, founder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant chain, died in Shelbyville, Ky., at age 90.
Fun fact
75 percent of the world’s diet is produced from just 12 plant and five different animal species.
That’s punny
What do sprinters eat before a race? Nothing, they fast.
@Dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Prehensile:” adjective; (pree-HEN-sil). Definition: Adapted for seizing or grasping especially by wrapping around, or gifted with mental grasp or moral or aesthetic perception.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Civil rights attorney and co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Morris Dees is 84. Actor Joyce Bulifant is 83. Actor Liv Ullmann is 82. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 79. Pop musician Tony Hicks (The Hollies) is 75. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 74. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 71. Rock musician Bill Bateman (The Blasters) is 69. Actor Xander Berkeley is 65. Actor Alison LaPlaca is 61. Actor Sam Robards is 59. Actor Jon Tenney is 59. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 57. Country singer-songwriter Jeff Carson is 57. Actor-comedian JB Smoove is 55. Actor Miranda Otto is 53. Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michael McCary is 49. Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 45. Actor Krysten Ritter is 39. Actor Zoe Jarman is 38. Country musician Chris Scruggs is 38. Actor Theo James is 36. Actor Amanda Setton is 35. Rock musician Dave Rublin (American Authors) is 34. Actor Hallee Hirsh is 33. Actor Anna Popplewell is 32. Actor Stephan James is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.