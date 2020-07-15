Today is Wednesday, July 15, the 197th day of 2020. There are 169 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 15, 1799, French soldiers in Egypt discovered the Rosetta Stone, which proved instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.
Also on this date:
In 1870, Georgia became the last Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union. ... Manitoba entered confederation as the fifth Canadian province.
In 1913, Augustus Bacon, D-Ga., became the first person elected to the U.S. Senate under the terms of the recently ratified 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for popular election of senators.
In 1918, the Second Battle of the Marne, resulting in an Allied victory, began during World War I.
In 1975, three American astronauts blasted off aboard an Apollo spaceship hours after two Soviet cosmonauts were launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft for a mission that included a linkup of the two ships in orbit.
Fun fact
Florida has the longest coastline in the contiguous United States, encompassing approximately 1,350 miles.
That’s punny
Doctor: “Relax, David. It’s just a small surgery, don’t panic.”
Me: “But my name isn’t David.”
Doctor: “I know. I’m David.”
@Dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Histrionic:” adjective; (his-tree-AH-nik). Definition: Deliberately affected, overly dramatic or emotional or theatrical; of or relating to actors, acting or the theater.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Patrick Wayne is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Millie Jackson is 76. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 75. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 74. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 72. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post, is 70. Actress Celia Imrie is 68. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 68. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 68. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 68. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 64. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 63. Model Kim Alexis is 60. Actor Willie Aames is 60. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 59. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 59. Actress Shari Headley is 57. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 57. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 54. Actress Amanda Foreman is 54. Rock musician Phillip Fisher is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 53. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 52. Actor Reggie Hayes is 51. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 49. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 48. Actor Scott Foley is 48. Actor Brian Austin Green is 47. Rapper Jim Jones is 44. Actress Diane Kruger is 44. Actress Lana Parrilla is 43. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 43. Actress Laura Benanti is 41. Actress Medalion Rahimi is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.