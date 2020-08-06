Today is Thursday, Aug. 6, the 219th day of 2020. There are 147 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)
Also on this date:
In 1809, one of the leading literary figures of the Victorian era, poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson, was born in Somersby, Lincolnshire, England.
In 1911, actor-comedian Lucille Ball was born in Jamestown, N.Y.
In 1926, Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim the English Channel, arriving in Kingsdown, England, from France in 14½ hours.
In 1930, New York State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Force Crater went missing after leaving a Manhattan restaurant; his disappearance remains a mystery.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.
In 1973, entertainer Stevie Wonder was seriously injured in a car accident in North Carolina.
In 1978, Pope Paul VI died at Castel Gandolfo at age 80.
Fun fact
The opposite sides of a modern dice always add up to seven.
Record setters
The largest working rifle is 33 feet, 4 inches long and belongs to James A. DeCaine. It was measured in Ishpemimg, Mich., on Sept. 1, 2008.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Hotdog:” verb; (HAHT-dawg). Definition: To perform in a conspicuous or often ostentatious manner; to perform fancy stunts and maneuvers (as while surfing or skiing).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 96. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 82. Actor Louise Sorel is 80. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 77. Actor Ray Buktenica is 77. Actor Dorian Harewood is 70. Actor Catherine Hicks is 69. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 68. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 67. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 64. Actor Faith Prince is 63. Rhythm-and-blues singer Randy DeBarge is 62. Actor Leland Orser is 60. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 58. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 56. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 55. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 55. Actor Benito Martinez is 52. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 50. Actor Merrin Dungey is 49. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 48. Actor Jason O’Mara is 48. Singer-actor David Campbell is 47. Actor Vera Farmiga is 47. Actor Ever Carradine is 46. Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 44. Actor Melissa George is 44. Rock singer Travis McCoy is 39. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 39. Actor Romola Garai is 38.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.