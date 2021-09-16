Today is Thursday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of 2021. There are 106 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Sept. 16, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders.
Also on this date:
In 1908, General Motors was founded in Flint, Mich., by William C. Durant.
In 1940, Samuel T. Rayburn of Texas was elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1982, the massacre of between 1,200 and 1,400 Palestinian men, women and children at the hands of Israeli-allied Christian Phalange militiamen began in west Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps.
Fun fact
The 3 Musketeers candy bar got its name because each bar originally came as three pieces, each with a different flavor: vanilla, strawberry and chocolate.
Record setters
The longest distance swam underwater with one breath is 656 feet, 2 inches, and was achieved by Tom Sietas, of Germany, in Beijing, China, Nov. 6, 2008, on the set of Zheng Da Zong Yi: Guinness World Records Special in Beijing, China.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Responsive:” adjective; (rih-SPAHN-siv). Definition: Quick to respond or react in a desired or appropriate manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Janis Paige is 99. Actor George Chakiris is 89. Bluesman Billy Boy Arnold is 86. Movie director Jim McBride is 80. Actor Linda Miller is 79. R&B singer Betty Kelley (Martha & the Vandellas) is 77. Musician Kenney Jones (Small Faces; Faces; The Who) is 73. Actor Susan Ruttan is 73. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 73. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 72. Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 71. Actor Mickey Rourke is 69. Actor-comedian Lenny Clarke is 68. Actor Kurt Fuller is 68. Jazz musician Earl Klugh is 68. Actor Christopher Rich is 68. Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 66. Magician David Copperfield is 65. Country singer-songwriter Terry McBride is 63. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 63. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines is 62. Actor Jayne Brook is 61. Singer Richard Marx is 58. Comedian Molly Shannon is 57. Singer Marc Anthony is 53. News anchor/talk show host Tamron Hall is 51. Comedian-actor Amy Poehler is 50. Actor Toks Olagundoye is 46. Country singer Matt Stillwell is 46. Actor Michael Mosley is 43. Rapper Flo Rida is 42. Actor Alexis Bledel is 40. Actor Sabrina Bryan is 37. Actor Madeline Zima is 36. Actor Ian Harding is 35. Actor Kyla Pratt is 35. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.