Today is Sunday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2022. There are 307 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.
Also on this date
In 1942, the Battle of the Java Sea began during World War II; Imperial Japanese naval forces scored a decisive victory over the Allies.
In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.
In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children. (The occupation lasted until the following May.)
In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.
In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.
Fun fact
“Stewardesses” is the longest word that is typed on a keyboard with only the left hand.
Just for laughs
Student: “But I don’t think I deserve a zero on this exam.”
Teacher: “Neither do I, but it’s the lowest mark I can give you.”
Trending words
“Utmost:” adjective; (UT-mohst). Definition: Of the greatest or highest degree, quantity, number or amount; situated at the farthest or most distant point.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Joanne Woodward is 92. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 88. Actor Barbara Babcock is 85. Actor Debra Monk is 73. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 68. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Timothy Spall is 65. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 62. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 62. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 61. Actor Adam Baldwin is 60. Actor Grant Show is 60. Actor Noah Emmerich is 57. R&B singer Chilli (TLC) is 51. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 50. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 44. Chelsea Clinton is 42. Actor Brandon Beemer is 42. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 42. R&B singer Bobby V is 42. Singer Josh Groban is 41. Banjoist Noam Pikelny is 41. Actor Kate Mara is 39. TV personality JWoww (AKA Jenni Farley) is 36. Actor Lindsey Morgan is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.