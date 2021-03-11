Today is Thursday, March 11, the 70th day of 2021. There are 295 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 11, 1918, what were believed to be the first confirmed U.S. cases of a deadly global flu pandemic were reported among U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, Kan.; 46 would die. (The worldwide outbreak of influenza claimed an estimated 20 to 40 million lives.)
Also on this date:
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln removed Gen. George B. McClellan as general-in-chief of the Union armies, leaving him in command of the Army of the Potomac, a post McClellan also ended up losing.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Bill, providing war supplies to countries fighting the Axis.
In 1942, as Japanese forces continued to advance in the Pacific during World War II, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur left the Philippines for Australia, where he vowed on March 20, “I shall return” — a promise he kept more than 2½ years later.
In 1955, Sir Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, died in London at age 73.
Fun fact
Right-handed people chew most of their food on the right side of their mouth, whereas left-handed people do so on the left.
Record setters
The highest hairstyle is 8.73 feet and was achieved by several hairdressers in an event organised by KLIPP unser Frisör in Wels, Austria, on June 21, 2009. The attempt was made with real and fake hair.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Felicitate:” verb; (fih-LISS-uh-tayt). Definition: To make happy, to consider happy or fortunate, or to offer congratulations to.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is 90. Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 87. Musician Flaco Jimenez is 82. Actor Tricia O’Neil is 76. Actor Mark Metcalf is 75. Rock singer-musician Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) is 74. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 71. Movie director Jerry Zucker is 71. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 70. Actor Susan Richardson is 69. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine is 68. Singer Nina Hagen is 66. Actor Elias Koteas is 60. Actor-director Peter Berg is 59. Singer Mary Gauthier is 59. Actor Jeffrey Nordling is 59. Actor Alex Kingston is 58. Actor Wallace Langham is 56. Actor John Barrowman is 54. Singer Lisa Loeb is 53. Singer Pete Droge is 52. Actor Terrence Howard is 52. Rock musician Rami Jaffee is 52. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 50. Rock singer-musicians Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 42. Actor David Anders is 40. Singer LeToya Luckett is 40. Actor Thora Birch is 39. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 38. Actor Rob Brown is 37. Actor Jodie Comer is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.