Today is Monday, Aug. 10, the 223rd day of 2020. There are 143 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 10, 1944, during World War II, American forces overcame remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.
Also on this date:
In 1861, Confederate forces routed Union troops in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek in Missouri, the first major engagement of the Civil War west of the Mississippi River.
In 1945, a day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Imperial Japan conveyed its willingness to surrender provided the status of Emperor Hirohito remained unchanged. (The Allies responded the next day, saying they would determine the Emperor’s future status.)
In 1962, Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing Fantasy” (cover price: 12 cents).
In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actor Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.
Fun fact
Iguanas are very large lizards that can live 20 or more years in captivity and can grow as long as six feet, nose to tail tip.
These three tweets
1. 5-year-old: “Are there people coming tomorrow?”
Me: “No, why?”
5-year-old: “Well, you guys cleaned the house.”
@dadmann_walking
2. I took the battery out of my biological clock and put it in the TV remote.
@CruisinSoozan
3. I’m at my most cat-like when I’m starting a roll of toilet paper.
@thedadvocate01
Trending words
“Demure:” adjective; (dih-MYOOR). Definition: Reserved, modest; affectedly serious or coy.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Rhonda Fleming is 97. Singer Ronnie Spector is 77. Actor James Reynolds is 74. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 71. Singer Patti Austin is 70. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 68. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 66. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 61. Actor Antonio Banderas is 60. Singer Julia Fordham is 58. Actor Chris Caldovino is 57. Singer Neneh Cherry is 56. Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 53. Actor Sean Blakemore is 53. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 52. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 49. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 47. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 41. Actor Aaron Staton is 40. Actor Ryan Eggold is 36. Actor Charley Koontz is 33. Actor Lucas Till is 30.
