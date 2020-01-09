Today is Thursday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2020. There are 357 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 9, 1945, during World War II, American forces began landing on the shores of Lingayen Gulf in the Philippines as the Battle of Luzon got underway, resulting in an Allied victory over Imperial Japanese forces.
Also on this date:
In 1788, Connecticut became the fifth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1861, Mississippi became the second state to secede from the Union, the same day the Star of the West, a merchant vessel bringing reinforcements and supplies to Federal troops at Fort Sumter, S.C., retreated because of artillery fire.
In 1913, Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, was born in Yorba Linda, Calif.
In 1916, the World War I Battle of Gallipoli ended after eight months with an Ottoman Empire victory as Allied forces withdrew.
In 1951, the United Nations headquarters in New York officially opened.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his State of the Union address to Congress, warned of the threat of Communist imperialism.
Fun fact
The first person arrested for speeding in the United States was driving 12 miles an hour in 1899.
Record setters
“Rap God” by Eminem packs 1,560 words into a 6 minutes, 4 seconds — that’s a tongue-twisting average of 4.28 words per second. In one 15-second segment alone, he spits 97 words (6.46 words per second) at “supersonic speed.”
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Foible:” noun; (FOY-bul). Definition: The part of a sword or foil blade between the middle and point, or a minor flaw or shortcoming in character or behavior: weakness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress K. Callan is 84. Folk singer Joan Baez is 79. Rockabilly singer Roy Head is 79. Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 76. Actor John Doman is 75. Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 70. Singer Crystal Gayle is 69. Actor J.K. Simmons is 65. Actress Imelda Staunton is 64. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu is 61. Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 57. Actress Joely Richardson is 55. Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 53. Actor David Costabile is 53. Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 53. Actress-director Joey Lauren Adams is 52. Comedian/actor Deon Cole is 49. Actress Angela Bettis is 47. Actor Omari Hardwick is 46. Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 44. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 38. Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 36. Rock-soul singer Paolo Nutini is 33. Actress Nina Dobrev is 31. Actor Basil Eidenbenz is 27. Actress Kerris Dorsey is 22. Actor Tyree Brown is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.